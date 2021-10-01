Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in October 2021

Every month, Amazon brings a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and October is no different.
Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video this month:
October 1st
- All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs: season 1 (Amazon Original)
- My Name is Pauli Murray
- Matando Cabos 2
- Bingo Hell (Amazon Original)
- Black As Night (Amazon Original)
- The Father
- Limetown: season 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
October 7th
CSI: Vegas (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)
October 8th
- The Manor (Amazon Original)
- Jessy and Nessy: season 1, part 4 (Amazon Original)
- Pan Y Circo: season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Justin Bieber: Our World (Amazon Original)
- Madres (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original)
- The Kids In The Hall: seasons 1-5
October 10th
- Fear the Walking Dead: season 7 (requires AMC+ membership for $8.99)
October 11th
- The Equalizer: season 2 (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)
October 12th
- Dan Brown’s Lost Symbol (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)
October 14th
- One Mic Stand: season 2 (Amazon Original)
October 15th
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: season 2, part 4 (Amazon Original)
- Chaos Walking
- G.E.O Más Allá Del Límite (Amazon Original)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (Amazon Original)
- Spiral (requires a $5.99/month Starz membership)
October 17th
- Hightown: season 2 (requires a $5.99/month Starz membership)
October 20th
- Chucky (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)
- Shetland: season 6 (requires BritBox membership for $8.99)
October 22nd
- Fever Pitch: Rise of the Premiere League: season 1
- The Unholy
- Voyagers (Amazon Original)
October 26th
- Below Deck: season 9 (requires Hayu membership for $5.99)
October 29th
- Why Women Kill: season 1
- Unheard: season 1
- Minari
- Fairfax: season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Maradona: Blessed Dream: season 1 (Amazon Original)
Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video
- After (October 2nd)
- Honey Boy (October 8th)
- Hellboy (October 17th)
- Escape Plan: The Extractors (October 18th)
- Black Water (October 20th)
- Marianne & Leonard (October 20th)
- The Kid (October 24th)
- Manthan (October 24th)
- My Spy (October 24th)
- Ajinkya (October 24th)
- Black and Blue (October 29th)
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.
Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.
A full roundup of what came to Amazon Prime Video Canada in September can be found here.