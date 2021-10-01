fbpx
Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in October 2021

There are several new Amazon Originals coming to the platform, including the 'All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs' docuseries

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 1, 202110:16 AM EDT
Every month, Amazon brings a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and October is no different.

Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video this month:

October 1st

  • All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs: season 1 (Amazon Original)
  • My Name is Pauli Murray
  • Matando Cabos 2
  • Bingo Hell (Amazon Original)
  • Black As Night (Amazon Original)
  • The Father
  • Limetown: season 1
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1

October 7th

CSI: Vegas (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)

October 8th

  • The Manor (Amazon Original)
  • Jessy and Nessy: season 1, part 4 (Amazon Original)
  • Pan Y Circo: season 2 (Amazon Original)
  • Justin Bieber: Our World (Amazon Original)
  • Madres (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original)
  • The Kids In The Hall: seasons 1-5

October 10th

October 11th

October 12th

October 14th

  • One Mic Stand: season 2 (Amazon Original)

October 15th

  • If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: season 2, part 4 (Amazon Original)
  • Chaos Walking
  • G.E.O Más Allá Del Límite (Amazon Original)
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer  (Amazon Original)
  • Spiral (requires a $5.99/month Starz membership)

October 17th

October 20th

October 22nd

  • Fever Pitch: Rise of the Premiere League: season 1
  • The Unholy
  • Voyagers (Amazon Original)

October 26th

October 29th

  • Why Women Kill: season 1
  • Unheard: season 1
  • Minari
  • Fairfax: season 1 (Amazon Original)
  • Maradona: Blessed Dream: season 1 (Amazon Original)

Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video

  • After (October 2nd)
  • Honey Boy (October 8th)
  • Hellboy (October 17th)
  • Escape Plan: The Extractors (October 18th)
  • Black Water (October 20th)
  • Marianne & Leonard (October 20th)
  • The Kid (October 24th)
  • Manthan (October 24th)
  • My Spy (October 24th)
  • Ajinkya (October 24th)
  • Black and Blue (October 29th)

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.

Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.

A full roundup of what came to Amazon Prime Video Canada in September can be found here.

