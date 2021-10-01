Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in October 2021

Every month, Amazon brings a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and October is no different.

Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video this month:

October 1st

All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs: season 1 (Amazon Original)

My Name is Pauli Murray

Matando Cabos 2

Bingo Hell (Amazon Original)

Black As Night (Amazon Original)

The Father

Limetown: season 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

October 7th

CSI: Vegas (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)

October 8th

The Manor (Amazon Original)

Jessy and Nessy: season 1, part 4 (Amazon Original)

Pan Y Circo: season 2 (Amazon Original)

Justin Bieber: Our World (Amazon Original)

Madres (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original)

The Kids In The Hall: seasons 1-5

October 10th

Fear the Walking Dead: season 7 (requires AMC+ membership for $8.99)

October 11th

The Equalizer: season 2 (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)

October 12th

Dan Brown’s Lost Symbol (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)

October 14th

One Mic Stand: season 2 (Amazon Original)

October 15th

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: season 2, part 4 (Amazon Original)

Chaos Walking

G.E.O Más Allá Del Límite (Amazon Original)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Amazon Original)

Spiral (requires a $5.99/month Starz membership)

October 17th

Hightown: season 2 (requires a $5.99/month Starz membership)

October 20th

October 22nd

Fever Pitch: Rise of the Premiere League: season 1

The Unholy

Voyagers (Amazon Original)

October 26th

Below Deck: season 9 (requires Hayu membership for $5.99)

October 29th

Why Women Kill: season 1

Unheard: season 1

Minari

Fairfax: season 1 (Amazon Original)

Maradona: Blessed Dream: season 1 (Amazon Original)

Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video

After (October 2nd)

Honey Boy (October 8th)

Hellboy (October 17th)

Escape Plan: The Extractors (October 18th)

Black Water (October 20th)

Marianne & Leonard (October 20th)

The Kid (October 24th)

Manthan (October 24th)

My Spy (October 24th)

Ajinkya (October 24th)

Black and Blue (October 29th)

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.

Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.

A full roundup of what came to Amazon Prime Video Canada in September can be found here.