Leaked Pixel 6 marketing materials point to five years of security updates

Leaked marketing websites suggest the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will offer five years of updates.

Carphone Warehouse posted a pair of marketing sites, which have since been taken down. However, leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) grabbed screen captures of both sites and published them to Twitter. There’s a ton of information packed into the marketing websites that confirms several past leaks, but the software detail is perhaps the most exciting.

A small blurb on the website says “Backed by the new Titan M2 security chip, five years of updates and Security hub, your privacy and protection is built into Pixel.”

That blurb also connects to a footnote at the bottom that says: “Android security updates for at least five years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US.”

Unfortunately, the site doesn’t indicate how many years of Android upgrades the Pixel 6 series will get. Previous Pixel phones came with a promise of three years of Android upgrades and security updates — it’s possible, although unlikely, that Google will offer five years of Android upgrades too.

Even better is the “at least” part, which suggests the Pixel 6 series could get more than five years of security updates. You probably shouldn’t expect more, but hey, it’s a possibility.

As with any leak, it’s best not to get too excited. We won’t know for sure if the Pixel 6 series will have longer software support until Google announces it. While it’d be nice, things can always change.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter) Via: 9to5Google