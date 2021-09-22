What’s coming to Netflix Canada in October 2021

In October 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Army of Thieves, You Season 3, Dynasty Season 4, and Bright: Samurai Soul starring Canada’s Simu Liu.

Below is all the new content coming to the streaming service in October:

Coming soon

A World Without — Netflix Film (Indonesia)

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — Netflix Series (Italy)

Call My Agent: Bollywood — Netflix Series (India)

Encounters: Season 1

Inspector Koo — Netflix Series (South Korea)

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — Netflix Documentary

October 1st

A Sinsister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — Netflix Documetary (Chile)

Diana: The Musical — Netflix Special

Forever Rich — Netflix Film (Netherlands)

The Guilty — Netflix Film

MAID — Netflix Series

Palk’s Spirit — Netflix Series (South Korea)

Scaredy Cats — Netflix Family

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light — Netflix Anime (Japan)

Swallow — Netflix Film (Nigeria)

30 Days of Night

A Dog’s Journey

Abominable

Addams Family Values

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Anatomy

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Blades of Glory

Bruce Almighty

The Cain in the Woods

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte’s Web

Corpse Bride

Dark Shadows

The Devil’s Rejects

Escape Plan

Failure to Launch

Flight

Freedom Writers

Good Boys

Heat

Jackass: The Movie

Knock Knock

Mamma Mia!

Men in Black 3

The Missing

The People vs. Larry Flint

Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2

Ride Along 2

The Ring

Safe House

Saving Private Ryan

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Talladega Knights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Wyatt Earp

October 3rd

After

Scissor Seven: Season 3 — Netflix Anime (China)

Upcoming Summer — Netflix Film (China)

October 4th

Blue’s Clues & You!: season 1

On My Block: Season 4 — Netflix Series

October 5th

Escape the Undertake — Netflix Film

The Great Canadian Baking Show: season 4

October 6th

Bad Sport — Netflix Documentary

Baking Impossible — Netflix Series

The Five Juanas — Netflix Series (Mexico)

Love is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (Brazil)

There’s Someone Inside Your House — Netflix Film

A Million Ways to Die in the West

About a Boy

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Drag Me to Hell

Dragonheart

Fear

Land of the Lost

Minions

The Thing

Werewolves Within

October 7th

The Billion Dollar Code — Netflix Series (Germany)

Knocked Up

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — Netflix Series (UK)

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1, Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

October 8th

A Tale Dark & Grimm — Netflix Family

Family Business: Season 3 — Netflix Series (France)

Grudge/Kin — Netflix Film (China)

Honey Boy

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — Netflix Documentary (India)

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister — Netflix Film (Italy)

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — Netflix Family (Japan)

Pretty Smart — Netflix Series

October 9th

Blue Period — Netflix Anime (Japan)

October 11th

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — Netflix Family

The King’s Affection — Netflix Series (South Korea)

October 12th

Bright: Samural Soul — Netflix Anime (Japan)

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — Netflix Documentary

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — Netflix Documentary (Spain)

Mighty Express: Season 5 — Netflix Family

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary

October 13th

The Blacklist: Season 8

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — Netflix Film (Peru)

Hiacynt — Netflix Film (Poland)

Love is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (Brazil)

Reflection of You — Netflix Series

Violet Evergarden the Movie

October 14th

Another Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

One Night in Paris — Netflix Film (France)

October 15th

CoComelon: Season 4

Deep Impact

The Forgotten Battle — Netflix Film (Netherlands)

The Four of Us — Netflix Film (Germany)

Karma’s World — Netflix Family

Little Things: Season 4 — Netflix Series (India)

Michael Jackson’s This is It

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Name — Netflix Series (South Korea)

PAW Patrol: Season 8

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — Netflix Family

The Trip — Netflix Film (Norway)

You: Season 3 — Netflix Series

October 16th

The General’s Daughter

Misfit: The Series — Netflix Family (Netherlands)

Super 8

October 17th

Hellboy

October 19th

In for a Murder / W jack morderstwo – Netflix Film (Poland)

October 20th

Found — Netflix Documentary

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Night Teeth — Netflix Film

Sinister

Stuck Together — Netflix Film (France)

October 21st

Flip a Coin – One OK Rock Documentary — Netflix Documentary (Japan)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — Netflix Family

Isjiders — Netflix Series (Spain)

Komi Can’t Communicate — Netflix Anime (Japan)

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — Netflix Series (Germany)

Sex, Love & goop — Netflix Series

October 22nd

Adventure Beast — Netflix Series

Dynasty: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Inside Job — Netflix Series

Little Big Mouth — Netflix Film (South Africa)

Locke & Key: Season 2- — Netflix Series

Maya and the Three — Netflix Family

More than Blue: The Series — Netflix Series (Taiwan)

Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary

October 26th

Sex: Unzipped — Netflix Series

October 27th

Hypnotic — Netflix Film

Nobody Sleeps in he Woods Tonight: Part 2 — Netflix Film (Poland)

Sintonia: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Brazil)

This Is Us: Season 5

October 28th

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — Netflix Mexico

The Motive — Netflix Documentary — Netflix Documentary (Isreal)

October 29th

Army of Thieves — Netflix Film

Colin in Black & White — Netflix Series

Dear Mother — Netflix Film (France)

Mythomaniac: Season 2 — Netflix Series (France)

Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary (new episodes)

The Time It Takes — Netflix Series (Spain)

Leaving Netflix

Scandal: seasons 1-7 (October 4th)

Scary Movie 2 (October 19th)

Scary Movie 3 (October 19th)

Scary Movie 4 (October 19th)

Scary Movie 5 (October 19th)

Argo (October 31st)

Image credit: Netflix