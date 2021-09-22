What’s coming to Netflix Canada in October 2021

In October 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Army of Thieves, You Season 3, Dynasty Season 4, and Bright: Samurai Soul starring Canada’s Simu Liu.
Below is all the new content coming to the streaming service in October:
Coming soon
- A World Without — Netflix Film (Indonesia)
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — Netflix Series (Italy)
- Call My Agent: Bollywood — Netflix Series (India)
- Encounters: Season 1
- Inspector Koo — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — Netflix Documentary
October 1st
- A Sinsister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — Netflix Documetary (Chile)
- Diana: The Musical — Netflix Special
- Forever Rich — Netflix Film (Netherlands)
- The Guilty — Netflix Film
- MAID — Netflix Series
- Palk’s Spirit — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Scaredy Cats — Netflix Family
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Swallow — Netflix Film (Nigeria)
- 30 Days of Night
- A Dog’s Journey
- Abominable
- Addams Family Values
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- Anatomy
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- Blades of Glory
- Bruce Almighty
- The Cain in the Woods
- Catch Me If You Can
- Charlotte’s Web
- Corpse Bride
- Dark Shadows
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Escape Plan
- Failure to Launch
- Flight
- Freedom Writers
- Good Boys
- Heat
- Jackass: The Movie
- Knock Knock
- Mamma Mia!
- Men in Black 3
- The Missing
- The People vs. Larry Flint
- Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2
- Ride Along 2
- The Ring
- Safe House
- Saving Private Ryan
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
- Talladega Knights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Wyatt Earp
October 3rd
- After
- Scissor Seven: Season 3 — Netflix Anime (China)
- Upcoming Summer — Netflix Film (China)
October 4th
- Blue’s Clues & You!: season 1
- On My Block: Season 4 — Netflix Series
October 5th
- Escape the Undertake — Netflix Film
- The Great Canadian Baking Show: season 4
October 6th
- Bad Sport — Netflix Documentary
- Baking Impossible — Netflix Series
- The Five Juanas — Netflix Series (Mexico)
- Love is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (Brazil)
- There’s Someone Inside Your House — Netflix Film
- A Million Ways to Die in the West
- About a Boy
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Drag Me to Hell
- Dragonheart
- Fear
- Land of the Lost
- Minions
- The Thing
- Werewolves Within
October 7th
- The Billion Dollar Code — Netflix Series (Germany)
- Knocked Up
- Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — Netflix Series (UK)
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 1, Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
October 8th
- A Tale Dark & Grimm — Netflix Family
- Family Business: Season 3 — Netflix Series (France)
- Grudge/Kin — Netflix Film (China)
- Honey Boy
- House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — Netflix Documentary (India)
- LOL Surprise: The Movie
- My Brother, My Sister — Netflix Film (Italy)
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — Netflix Family (Japan)
- Pretty Smart — Netflix Series
October 9th
- Blue Period — Netflix Anime (Japan)
October 11th
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- The King’s Affection — Netflix Series (South Korea)
October 12th
- Bright: Samural Soul — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — Netflix Documentary
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — Netflix Documentary (Spain)
- Mighty Express: Season 5 — Netflix Family
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary
October 13th
- The Blacklist: Season 8
- Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — Netflix Film (Peru)
- Hiacynt — Netflix Film (Poland)
- Love is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (Brazil)
- Reflection of You — Netflix Series
- Violet Evergarden the Movie
October 14th
- Another Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
- One Night in Paris — Netflix Film (France)
October 15th
- CoComelon: Season 4
- Deep Impact
- The Forgotten Battle — Netflix Film (Netherlands)
- The Four of Us — Netflix Film (Germany)
- Karma’s World — Netflix Family
- Little Things: Season 4 — Netflix Series (India)
- Michael Jackson’s This is It
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- My Name — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- PAW Patrol: Season 8
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — Netflix Family
- The Trip — Netflix Film (Norway)
- You: Season 3 — Netflix Series
October 16th
- The General’s Daughter
- Misfit: The Series — Netflix Family (Netherlands)
- Super 8
October 17th
- Hellboy
October 19th
- In for a Murder / W jack morderstwo – Netflix Film (Poland)
October 20th
- Found — Netflix Documentary
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- Night Teeth — Netflix Film
- Sinister
- Stuck Together — Netflix Film (France)
October 21st
- Flip a Coin – One OK Rock Documentary — Netflix Documentary (Japan)
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — Netflix Family
- Isjiders — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Komi Can’t Communicate — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — Netflix Series (Germany)
- Sex, Love & goop — Netflix Series
October 22nd
- Adventure Beast — Netflix Series
- Dynasty: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- Inside Job — Netflix Series
- Little Big Mouth — Netflix Film (South Africa)
- Locke & Key: Season 2- — Netflix Series
- Maya and the Three — Netflix Family
- More than Blue: The Series — Netflix Series (Taiwan)
- Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary
October 26th
- Sex: Unzipped — Netflix Series
October 27th
- Hypnotic — Netflix Film
- Nobody Sleeps in he Woods Tonight: Part 2 — Netflix Film (Poland)
- Sintonia: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Brazil)
- This Is Us: Season 5
October 28th
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — Netflix Mexico
- The Motive — Netflix Documentary — Netflix Documentary (Isreal)
October 29th
- Army of Thieves — Netflix Film
- Colin in Black & White — Netflix Series
- Dear Mother — Netflix Film (France)
- Mythomaniac: Season 2 — Netflix Series (France)
- Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary (new episodes)
- The Time It Takes — Netflix Series (Spain)
Leaving Netflix
- Scandal: seasons 1-7 (October 4th)
- Scary Movie 2 (October 19th)
- Scary Movie 3 (October 19th)
- Scary Movie 4 (October 19th)
- Scary Movie 5 (October 19th)
- Argo (October 31st)
