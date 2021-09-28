Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in October 2021

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in October 2021.
Some of the month’s highlights include Marvel’s Black Widow becoming available for all Disney+ subscribers and the Halloween-themed Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales.
October 1st
- Alita: Battle Angel [Disney+ Star]
- Among the Stars (all episodes streaming) [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
- Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
- Disney The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
- Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales [Disney+ Original]
October 6th
- Black Widow (available for all Disney+ subscribers at no additional cost following a $34.99 CAD Premier Access release earlier this year)
- Fauci
October 8th
- Muppets Haunted Mansion [Disney+ Original]
October 13th
- Just Beyond (all episodes streaming) [Disney+ Original]
October 20th
- Marvel Studios: Assembled — “The Making of Black Widow” [Disney+ Original]
October 22nd
- Black-ish (Season 4) [Disney+ Star]
October 27th
- Marvel Studios: Assembled — “The Making of What If…? [Disney+ Original]
It’s important to note that Star content is typically more adult-oriented fare from Hulu and other Disney-owned brands. If you’re looking to keep Disney+ family-friendly for your kids, you can read more on parental controls here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.
Image credit: Marvel Studios