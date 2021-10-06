Hotel Transylvania: Transformania heading straight to Amazon Prime Video Canada in January 2022

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on January 14th, 2022.

The animated family film was originally slated to hit theatres this month, but Sony scrapped those plans out of concerns for the rising cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Instead, the company sold the distribution rights to Amazon for $100 million (around $125 million CAD) in August, with the Prime Video release date only now being confirmed. This is Sony Pictures Animation’s second theatrical film to be sold to a streamer amid the pandemic, following April’s critically acclaimed The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

Transformania is the fourth and film in the popular Hotel Transylvania franchise, which has grossed more than $1.3 billion USD (about $1.6 billion CAD) to date.

The film finds Drac and his monster friends transformed into humans, leading them to race to find a cure.

Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation