Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Sept. 27-Oct. 3]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.

We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.

Amazon Prime Video

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs [Amazon Original]

Narrated by Toronto’s own Will Arnett (Arrested Development), All or Nothing follows the Toronto Maple Leafs during the historic 2020-21 NHL season. The docuseries offers a behind-the-scenes look at the players, coaches and fans — both on the rink and into the locker room.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 1st, 2021

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: Five episodes (42 to 29 minutes each)

Stream All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79 CAD/year.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Amazon Prime Video Canada in September can be found here. Find out what’s coming to the service in October here.

Crave

Controlling Britney Spears

From the producers of Framing Britney Spears comes a new documentary unpacking new allegations from those who’ve worked close to the pop star.

Crave release date: September 27th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Stream Controlling Britney Spears here.

I’m Not An Indian

Crave Faves: 'I Am Not an Indian' spotlights leader of Dakota Plains Chief Smoke https://t.co/0y9C7iLGp8 — etalk (@etalkCTV) September 24, 2021

This Canadian documentary explores the story of Chief Smoke, the leader of Manitoba’s Dakota Plains who has spent 40 years fighting the Canadian government.

Crave release date: September 30th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 37 minutes

Stream I’m Not An Indian here. A roundup of resources for Truth and Reconciliation Day can be found here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave in September can be found here. Find out what’s coming to the service in October here.

Disney+

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales [Disney+ Original]

Following the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Poe Dameron and BB-8 make a pitstop at Darth Vader’s castle on Mustafar, where the late Sith Lord’s servant, Vaneé, tells them three creepy stories spanning Star Wars history.

It’s worth noting that the special was animated by Vancouver’s own Atomic Cartoons.

Disney+ Canada release date: October 1st, 2021

Genre: Halloween special

Runtime: 46 minutes

Stream Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Disney+ Canada last month can be found here. Find out what’s coming to the service in October here.

This week in Disney+ Canada news: Free Guy, the video game comedy flick starring Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds, is now streaming on Disney+ Canada.

Netflix

The Guilty [Netflix Original]

After being demoted to 911 operator duty, a troubled police detective attempts to save a distressed caller remotely.

A remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name, The Guilty was directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and stars Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain) and Christina Vidal (Code Black).

Netflix Canada release date: October 1st, 2021

Genre: Crime thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Stream The Guilty here.

Maid [Netflix Original]

A young mother escapes an abusive relationship and finds a job cleaning houses in an effort to build a better life for her child.

Based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, Maid was created by Molly Smith Metzler (Shameless) and stars Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers), her real-life mother Andie MacDowell (Sex, Lies and Videotape), Nick Robinson (Love, Simon) and Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog).

Netflix Canada release date: October 1st, 2021

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (48 to 60 minutes each)

Stream Maid here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada in September can be found here. Find out what’s coming to the service in October here.

This week in Netflix Canada news: All 180 episodes of the beloved sitcom Seinfeld are now streaming on Netflix Canada.

What are you planning on watching this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Amazon