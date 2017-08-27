Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Win a Telus ‘Black Moon’ Essential Phone! [Read here]
- 24 hours with the Essential Phone [Read here]
- Microsoft announces new Xbox One S, Xbox One X bundles; pre-orders now live [Read here]
- SaskTel launches smartHOME service for users looking to automate their home lives [Read here]
- Android Oreo is the next version of Google’s mobile operating system [Read here]
- Jabra Elite Sport Earbuds Review: Truly wireless [Read here]
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Canadian pricing and availability [Read here]
- Rogers increases wireless ‘Connection Fee’ to $25 from $20 [Read here]
- Bixby Voice is now available in Canada [Read here]
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Hands-on: Second chance [Read here]
- Get a free Google Home with the purchase of the Pixel XL [Read here]
- Rogers increases U.S. Roam Like Home service fee to $6 per day [Read here]
- Netflix says 80 percent of watched content is based on algorithmic recommendations [Read here]
