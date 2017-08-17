Win a Telus ‘Black Moon’ Essential Phone!

Here it is! One of the most talked about smartphones of 2017 has landed in Canada and we are giving one away, courtesy Telus.
The Essential Phone is a modular device that’s exclusively available in Canada from Telus and features a 5.71-inch ‘Full-Display’ with 19:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1312 pixel resolution, powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Interested in winning this beautifully crafted titanium and ceramic-made Android?
All that’s needed to enter this contest is to either follow us and retweet this contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup), or subscribe to our YouTube channel. All current Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered. This contest closes on August 31st.
Good luck to all who enter!
Check out the Essential here at Telus.
