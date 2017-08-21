If you’re a new customer looking to activate a wireless account through Rogers, or a current subscriber looking to do a hardware upgrade, you will now have to pay a higher upfront line activation fee.
According to our sources and an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup, Rogers has increased its “Connection Fee” from $20 to $25. This change went into place last week and impacts those signing up for a new account or existing customers doing an upgrade.
The connection fee — which helps with “shipment and activation fees” — is a one-time charge to activate the account. Rogers first increased this fee from $15 to $20 when former CEO Guy Laurence took over. Now, with new CEO Joe Natale at the helm, the carrier has once again increased its connection free by additional $5 per line.
The $25 fee is not waivable in store or over the phone but can be waived if you sign up online.
Rogers recently announced its Q2 2017 result. The company’s wireless revenues topped $2.048 billion. Rogers currently has the most wireless customers in the country with 10,399,000 subscribers.
Comments