Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Canadian pricing and availability

Aug 23, 2017

11:04 AM EDT

19 comments

Note 8

Samsung’s recently revealed Galaxy Note 8, the latest version of the South Korean company’s larger device line-up and successor to the ill-fated Note 7, is set to be sold at a number of Canadian carriers, with the manufacturer specifically citing Bell, Eastlink, Freedom Mobile, BellMTS, SaskTel, Telus, Rogers and Videotron.

It will also be available through Samsung Experience Stores and online through Samsung.ca. It will be sold in two colour variants, Midnight Black and Deepsea Blue.

Customers who pre-order between August 23rd and September 14th will receive a free 128GB Micro SD card and Samsung Wireless Charger Convertible, depending on where the phone is purchased. The Galaxy Note 8 will be widely available in Canada on September 15th.

Those purchasing the device off-contract will be hit with a substantial $1,299 CAD price tag. As specific carrier pricing and availability is revealed, we’ll continuously update this story. Below, check out the carrier pricing we have so far.

  • Telus: $550 down on a two-year plan starting at $95 per month, or $750 down on a two-year plan starting at $85 per month. Check out further details here.
  • Eastlink: $0 down on a two-year easyTab plan (monthly payments of $48 for 24 months), or $1,272 outright. Check out further details here.

Fore more information on Samsung’s Snapdragon 835-powered phablet, which also includes 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and an impressive 6.3-inch 1440 x 2960 pixels (83.1 percent screen-to-body ratio) display, check out MobileSyrup’s extensive hands-on feature about the phone.

Comments

  • gremlin0007

    Posted at 11am? Same time as the Samsung Unpacked Event?! You’ve been holding out on us Patrick?!

    • Dimitri

      Indeed he has. They either these days in advance. They know about the devices and have one a week or so in advance before the announcement.

    • Max Power

      Patrick is a sheep for iPhone. He probably cringed during the whole review process ????????

  • Nundo

    $1299?!

    • Dimitri

      Not that bad. Still isn’t the highest paid phone for the features it has and the size.

    • Stephen_81

      The price point was completely expected.

      I want to see what the Carriers do for discounting, devices like this get discounted enough to actually justify going on a plan vs buying out right and BYOD

    • Nundo

      I am thinking at $649-$699 on a two year term from most carriers carriers.

    • Stephen_81

      if they do a $35/mo Premium+ discount which isn’t unheard of for Samsungs, it will be $459 on a 2yr.
      $699 will likely be on their Premium Discount tier

    • Nundo

      Agreed. I was thinking of premium pricing, not premium plus pricing. That’s just insane

    • Richie_Peterson

      If the other carriers follow suit, its going to be $750 @$85 a month or $550 @ $95 a month

  • jellmoo

    Okay, $1299 is absurd. Prices are hitting a level that just doesn’t jive.

  • Pingback: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Canadian pricing and availability | Daily Update()

  • LeTricolore

    That’s a really nice looking phone. The price is to be expected, unfortunately.

  • Cam McArthur

    iPhone 8 will probably be in the price range to, because Apple

    • jellmoo

      More than likely. And I’ll think it’s nuts there as well.

  • Stephen_81

    So the $930 USD bestbuy price in the US, means we aren’t even getting a big upcharge in Canada surprisingly if I were to put $930 on my credit card today I’d pay approx $1190 Canadian. $100 is worth having a warranty.

  • Richie_Peterson

    In case the link doesnt go through.
    Telus contract pricing is $550 on a $95/month contract or $750 on an $85/month contract

    I really want to love this phone but damn these prices are just getting out of hand. I am thinking Samsung is trying to make up for the huge losses on the Note 7 by inflating these prices by this much

  • TechHead

    Went on Samsung Canada, says no stock for either colour and won’t let you continue with the pre-order. Anyone have any luck?

  • Max Power

    Hey guys, selling my kidney for this phone. Kijiji won’t accept organs for sale. Any advice?