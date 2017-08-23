Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Canadian pricing and availability

Samsung’s recently revealed Galaxy Note 8, the latest version of the South Korean company’s larger device line-up and successor to the ill-fated Note 7, is set to be sold at a number of Canadian carriers, with the manufacturer specifically citing Bell, Eastlink, Freedom Mobile, BellMTS, SaskTel, Telus, Rogers and Videotron.
It will also be available through Samsung Experience Stores and online through Samsung.ca. It will be sold in two colour variants, Midnight Black and Deepsea Blue.
Customers who pre-order between August 23rd and September 14th will receive a free 128GB Micro SD card and Samsung Wireless Charger Convertible, depending on where the phone is purchased. The Galaxy Note 8 will be widely available in Canada on September 15th.
Those purchasing the device off-contract will be hit with a substantial $1,299 CAD price tag. As specific carrier pricing and availability is revealed, we’ll continuously update this story. Below, check out the carrier pricing we have so far.
- Telus: $550 down on a two-year plan starting at $95 per month, or $750 down on a two-year plan starting at $85 per month. Check out further details here.
- Eastlink: $0 down on a two-year easyTab plan (monthly payments of $48 for 24 months), or $1,272 outright. Check out further details here.
Fore more information on Samsung’s Snapdragon 835-powered phablet, which also includes 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and an impressive 6.3-inch 1440 x 2960 pixels (83.1 percent screen-to-body ratio) display, check out MobileSyrup’s extensive hands-on feature about the phone.
