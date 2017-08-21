Android Oreo is the next version of Google’s mobile operating system

After months of speculation, we now know that the official name of Android 8.0 is Android Oreo.
While the operating system has been available in beta for a number of months now, some of Android O’s marquee features include Android Instant Apps, a system that allows users to access apps without needing to download them, as well as picture-inpicture, which lets users multitask and text, browse the web or send emails while watching a YouTube video.
Other new features include the ability to press revamped notification dots to view a preview of what is new, as well as swiping to clear them. Autofill also now remembers app logins, making it easier to get into frequently used apps.
On the security front, Google says that the Google Play Store now features additional protections against harmful apps via its Google Play Protect. Apps also now feature new install controls with enhanced privacy protections.
Google also says that Android O features faster boot speeds when powering up devices and that the OS now limits the background activity of less frequently used apps. Finally, Google says that the final version of Android O feature a full redesigned emoji set, complete with over 60 new emoji.
This isn’t the first time Google has used a licensed treat to name Android. Version 4.4 of the mobile operating system was dubbed KitKat and through this partnership Android-branded chocolate bars were actually sold in stores around the world. It’s likely Google and Nabisco, the owner of Oreo, has similar plans for Android 8.0
Launched on the same day as the solar eclipse, Google unveiled a new dedicated Android Oreo statue at its ‘Googleplex.’ Google’s Android Oreo reveal event was livestreamed at this link.
For more information about Android O, check out our hands-on with one of the operating system’s earlier builds.
