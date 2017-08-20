Three new Xbox One S and Xbox One X bundles will release this fall, Microsoft has confirmed at the Gamescom video game trade fair in Cologne, Germany. Pre-orders for the three newly announced systems are now live on the Microsoft Store website.
The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition is a specially-themed model of the Xbox One X console, the upcoming beefier, 4K resolution-capable version of the standard Xbox One system. The “Project Scorpio” is moniker is a reference to the original codename for the Xbox One X that was used leading up to the console’s official name reveal at the Electronics Entertainment Expo this June.
The Project Scorpio Edition features a custom design with the words “Project Scorpio” printed on both the console and the controller. What’s more, Microsoft has incorporated a “sophisticated and dynamic graphic pattern” across the exterior of the system. Interestingly, the packaging for the system is inspired by the original Xbox, which released on November 15th, 2001. Finally, The Project Scorpio Edition will also come with an exclusive vertical stand for those who prefer their systems positioned upright.
Microsoft says there will only be “a limited number” of Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition consoles, which will be available exclusively through these pre-orders. Like the regular Xbox One X, the Project Scorpio Edition will cost $599 CAD and release on November 7th in Canada.
Meanwhile, Microsoft will also release two additional Xbox One S bundles featuring Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Warner Bros.’ upcoming sequel to 2014’s hit Lord of the Rings-based action-adventure game, Middle-earth, Shadow of Mordor.
Offered in both 500GB and 1TB models, the Xbox One S Shadow of War Bundles will launch on October 10th in Canada alongside Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Both bundles will include:
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War, plus the bonus in-game items Legendary Champions War Party and the Epic Sword of Dominion
- Xbox Wireless Controller
- 1-month Xbox Game Pass subscription, which offers unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Backward Compatible Xbox 360 games
- 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial for access to multiplayer services
The 500GB bundle will cost $279 USD (approximately $350 CAD) and the 1TB bundle will be priced at $349 USD (approximately $450 CAD). It’s worth noting that this pricing is in line with the currently offered 500GB and 1TB Xbox One S bundles, which normally cost $350 and $450, respectively.
As the announcement only mentioned pre-order availability with the Microsoft Store and “participating retailers,” this article will be updated to include links to other stores once that information becomes available.
