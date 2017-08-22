Resources
Pixel XL rear facing camera

Customers interested in purchasing a Google Pixel XL at Bell, Rogers or Telus will now get a complimentary Google Home, valued at $179.99 CAD.

The promotion is for customers who are activating or renewing with a Pixel XL on a two-year term plan. At Rogers the devices have to be purchased on any consumer Share Everything plans and at Telus it has to be purchased on a two-year Your Choice plan for consumer or small business. Bell’s website goes into less detail on the promotion, simply stating a two-year term.

The offer is available at all three carriers while quantities last, with Telus and Rogers giving a until September 7th end date.

The Google Pixel XL is a pure Android device that can currently access Android O and is praised for its high 12-megapixel camera quality. The Pixel XL has a 5.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 821 processor and 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Google Home, which only became available in Canada this summer, is a smart speaker that contains the Google Assistant AI, always listening for the key phrase ‘Okay Google.’

