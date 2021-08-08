PREVIOUS
What do you want to see in Google’s rumoured foldable?

Aug 8, 2021

11:04 AM EDT

0 comments

Google Pixel 6

At the beginning of the week, Google decided to unveil its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, saying “screw you” to the leakers.

However, some rumours indicate that the Pixel 6 series won’t be the only device Google will unveil this fall. Google may also show off a Pixel foldable this year as well.

We actually don’t know a lot about the Pixel foldable handset. However, display supply chain consultant Ross Young has said that Samsung is creating 120Hz panels for a number of foldable devices. Young has indicated in the past that the Pixel foldable will offer a 7.57-inch 120Hz refresh rate display.

And that’s basically it leak-wise for the ‘Pixel Passport.’ So, we want to know, what do you want to see on this upcoming handset?

Personally, I’m happy to hear Google plans to add a 7.57-inch 120Hz refresh rate display with a resolution that at least results in a pixel density of over 500ppi (I’m trying to be somewhat realistic), as well as HDR10+ and an under-display camera.

Again, realistically Google will use its Tensor chip, but I hope it can match up to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888+ processor. 12GB of RAM would be excellent, alongside at least 256GB of storage and a smaller display on the front of the device with at least a 120Hz refresh rate.

Let us know in the comments below what you want to see from Google’s rumoured upcoming foldable.

