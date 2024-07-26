Big three telecoms respond to Alberta wildfires

All three major Canadian telecommunications companies have pledged various levels of support to those affected by the wildfires ravaging Alberta.

Rogers has shared on social media that it’s matching donations made by anyone who texts the word ROGERS to the number 20222 and then makes their own donations. The company is matching all donations up to $100,000. Earlier this year, Rogers did another support campaign for wildfire relief and raised around $1 million.

Our hearts go out to those affected by ongoing wildfires impacting the historic Alberta town of Jasper. Text the word ROGERS to 20222 to make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal. We are matching all donations up to $100,000. https://t.co/TlnQ2Uu9og pic.twitter.com/4irHQ0I6SJ — Rogers (@Rogers) July 25, 2024

In addition, Rogers has opened some free Wi-Fi hotspots across Alberta and B.C. to help people without cell service get online. It’s also brought in backup generators and is ready to respond to knocked-out infrastructure as soon as it’s safe to do so.

The company has also shared in a press release that it’s investing in wildfire detection technology to help protect vulnerable communities in the future.

Bell, on the other hand, has tweeted from its support account that the wildfires have affected its service infrastructure, knocking out Bell services in some areas. The company is working to restore them when they can safely do so.

According to its Emergency Updates website, the telecom is also offering affected subscribers 50GB of data to be used between July 26 and August 16.

Telus is donating money as well. The company is donating a flat $100,000 to support wildfire rebuilding efforts in Jasper, Alberta. Anyone else wishing to donate $20 can text the word DONATE to 41010.

We are devastated by the wildfires impacting communities across Canada. Our technicians are working around the clock to keep our customers and emergency services connected. pic.twitter.com/jLTey0CGUQ — TELUS (@TELUS) July 25, 2024



On top of all that, Telus’ social media post also says that Telus subscribers who needed to evacuate from Jasper will get a 50GB data top-up to help them stay online this month.

Update 26/07/2024 at 11:08am ET: Added additional details about Rogers’ and Bell’s efforts in Alberta.

Via: iPhone in Canada