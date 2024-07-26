Canadian women’s soccer team caught in drone spying scandal

Canada is at the root of a large scandal at the Paris Summer Olympics as the women’s soccer team has been caught spying on opponents with drones.

Three people, including the head coach and an assistant coach, have been suspended from the women’s soccer team. This started smaller, but as of Friday morning (right before the Olympics opened), it’s ballooned into a much larger scandal that may tarnish Team Canada’s gold medal win at the Tokyo Summer Games four years ago.

How it started and where we are now

A team executive who reported to the assistant coach was caught red-handed flying a drone over the New Zealand practice before Canada’s first game against that team.

At first, only that team member and the assistant coach they reported to were suspended and sent home. However, as the scandal unfolded, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) also removed the head coach.

There is no reasoning given in the COC report detailing the suspension, but TSN has since reported that Canadian men’s and women’s soccer teams have used drones for spying for the past few years, which would call into question the coaching as far back as the Tokyo games.

It’s unclear what will happen next, but Canada is still scheduled to play against France on July 28th at 3 PM ET.

Source: TSN, National Post