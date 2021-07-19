PREVIOUS|
Google’s upcoming foldable will reportedly feature a 120Hz refresh rate

Google's foldable will reportedly feature a 7.57-inch 120Hz display

Jul 19, 2021

5:16 PM EDT

Pixel 4a 5G rear

Samsung Display is reportedly dishing out some 120Hz refresh rate screens.

According to the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultant, Ross Young (who has a pretty good track record), Samsung Display will be providing 120Hz panels for a number of foldable devices.

Google’s handset will offer a 7.57-inch foldable screen. Next, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will sport a 6.70-inch screen, and the Z Fold 3 will feature a 7.55-inch panel. Oppo’s upcoming foldable will sport a 7.11-inch, while Vivo’s will boast an 8.2-inch screen and Xiaomi’s will have an 8-inch display.

Each of these handsets will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, which is pretty awesome.

While in Canada we won’t see Oppo’s, Vivo’s, or Xioami’s foldable handsets, it’ll be cool to see the 120Hz refresh rate on Samsung’s Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and Google’s foldable Pixel.

Source: Ross Young

