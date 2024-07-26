Samsung’s One UI 7.0 leaks with new Quick Panel design

Next year, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series will come stocked with One UI 7.0. However, before releasing this updated One UI, a new leak from SmartPrix and X (formerly Twitter) @chunvn8888 revealed its design changes.

Quick settings leak is here, go check out on smartprix. I also shared with them some new sharing/continuity features that Samsung is working on OneUI 7. pic.twitter.com/rv7Qn8Q0UX — Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) July 26, 2024

The new Quick Panel was divided into two sections showcasing the quick setting toggles and notifications. You can switch between the quick settings and notifications by swiping right or left. These notifications also have a more rounded look. Further, the company’s stock app icons, such as the Camera, Clock, Contacts, Gallery, and Weather apps, have received some redesigned looks. The Phone and Samsung Internet apps also received a redesign to look more three-dimensional.

Additionally, One UI 7.0 has an improved Continuity feature that lets users send video call notifications to a nearby device. If someone video calls your Galaxy Phone, you can send it to your Galaxy Tablet or Samsung TV. For this to work, both devices must be signed into the same Samsung Account.

While Samsung Galaxy S25 might come with One UI 7.0, Samsung Galaxy S24 users will likely be the first to try it out as it will probably launch in the coming months. For those in South Korea and in the U.S., the beta version will come in the next few weeks for the S24 and eventually make it to the S23, Z Flip 5, Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6 and Z Fold 5.

Source: SmartPrix and @chunvn8888