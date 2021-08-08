Sengled A19 Smart LED Lighting Starter Kit on sale for today only

Buy at Best Buy for $79.99 (save $50)
Incorporating smart lighting into your home can make a huge difference to the atmosphere, but the upfront costs can be intimidating. Those who have made the switch know that the benefits far outweigh the initial investment. And Best Buy’s Back to School event is here to make the transition even easier.
The Sengled A19 Smart LED Light Bulb Starter Kit features three multi-coloured LED bulbs and the Sengled Smart Hub. The system also pairs with both Google Home and Amazon Alexa for additional customization.
And best of all, the Sengled Smart LED Light Bulb Starter Kit is currently on sale at Best Buy. For today only, the starter kit is just $79.99 (save $50).
