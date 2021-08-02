Google’s Tensor-powered Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to release this fall

Google has announced via its official Twitter account that its Tensor-powered Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are slated to release later this year.
While not a lot is known about the upcoming devices, we know that both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will release in three colour combos. The Pixel 6 Pro will feature three cameras, including a new wide-angle main sensor, an ultrawide camera and a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. In contrast, the Pixel 6 will feature the same camera setup, minus the telephoto lens.
Here's a sneak peek at the newest Google Phones powered by Google Tensor – the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel.
Both are coming later this year.
According to The Verge, the Pixel 6 Pro will boast a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen’s borders are expected to be gently curved, merging into the device’s polished metal rails. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a completely flat screen with matte-finish rails.
As mentioned earlier, both the devices will be powered by Google’s custom-designed Tensor chip, which according to Google, can process Google’s most powerful AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) models directly on the Pixel devices. Additionally, “You’ll see a transformed experience for the camera, speech recognition and many other Pixel 6 features,” said Google says in its blog post about the Pixel 6 series.
Both of the upcoming devices will come with a new version of Google’s Titan M security chip in addition to the TPU. “With Tensor’s new security core and Titan M2, Pixel 6 will have the most layers of hardware security in any phone,” says Google.
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are scheduled to launch this fall, with more information about the devices coming over the next few weeks.
You can read Google’s Pixel 6 announcement blog post here.
