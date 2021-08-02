PREVIOUS|
News

Google’s Tensor-powered Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to release this fall

The Pixel 6 Pro will feature three cameras, including a new wide-angle main sensor, an ultrawide camera and a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom

Aug 2, 2021

12:51 PM EDT

0 comments

Google has announced via its official Twitter account that its Tensor-powered Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are slated to release later this year.

While not a lot is known about the upcoming devices, we know that both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will release in three colour combos. The Pixel 6 Pro will feature three cameras, including a new wide-angle main sensor, an ultrawide camera and a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. In contrast, the Pixel 6 will feature the same camera setup, minus the telephoto lens.

According to The Verge, the Pixel 6 Pro will boast a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen’s borders are expected to be gently curved, merging into the device’s polished metal rails. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a completely flat screen with matte-finish rails.

As mentioned earlier, both the devices will be powered by Google’s custom-designed Tensor chip, which according to Google, can process Google’s most powerful AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) models directly on the Pixel devices. Additionally, “You’ll see a transformed experience for the camera, speech recognition and many other Pixel 6 features,” said Google says in its blog post about the Pixel 6 series.

Both of the upcoming devices will come with a new version of Google’s Titan M security chip in addition to the TPU. “With Tensor’s new security core and Titan M2, Pixel 6 will have the most layers of hardware security in any phone,” says Google.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are scheduled to launch this fall, with more information about the devices coming over the next few weeks.

You can read Google’s Pixel 6 announcement blog post here.

More to come…

Image credit: Google

Source: Google, @madebygoogle Via: The Verge 

Related Articles

News

Jul 11, 2021

11:03 AM EDT

Here are the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Pixel 6 Pro and more leaks this past week

News

Aug 2, 2021

10:07 AM EDT

New games and apps added to Google Play Pass

Resources

Aug 1, 2021

1:33 PM EDT

How to use Google’s Clock app to turn off always on display at night

News

Jul 9, 2021

10:09 AM EDT

Google Pixel 6 Pro alleged specs make it a high-end smartphone worth considering

Comments