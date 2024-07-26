fbpx
News

Privacy commissioner looking into how long it takes to delete a PC Optimum account

Loblaws appears to take its sweet time if you want to delete your PC Optimum account

Brad Bennett
Jul 26, 20242:00 PM EDT 0 comments

Many Loblaws customers have complained to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada about how long it takes to delete a PC Optimum account. Some even say they can’t delete their accounts at all.

The commissioner’s office refused to comment in a Canadian Press report because the complaints were part of an active investigation.

In the same report, Loblaws says that it addresses every deletion request in a timely manner. However, to the grocer, a timely manner seems to be a few weeks, according to the Canadian Press.

If this sounds like an absurd amount of time, considering many other loyalty programs can be cancelled instantly, you’re not alone. In a response from the privacy commissioner, from someone who reached out to them about the account deletion issue, the government body stated that it has received many similar complaints.

Loblaws states that users will receive an email when their accounts are deleted, but I think if most people expect their accounts to be deleted instantly, it may seem like the whole system for deleting accounts is broken.

While it’s unlikely that the privacy commissioner’s office will act with overwhelming force, there is a chance that it will work with Loblaws to implement some reasonable timeframe that the grocer can follow to delete accounts.

That being said, I truly believe that Loblaws could work on its app/platform and implement a way for users to instantly delete their accounts without having to wait weeks.

Source: Canadian Press

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Canadian women’s soccer team caught in drone spying scandal

News

New Koodo plans cost $5 more unless you sign up for autopay

News

Samsung’s One UI 7.0 leaks with new Quick Panel design

News

Insomnia Cookies in Toronto unveils special Borderlands partnership

Comments