B.C.-based eBuyNow resurrected the Moto 360 smartwatch, and now it could expand the brand with a slew of new Moto-branded watches later this year.
The details first appeared on the Watch Smarty forum, where a forum staff member posted a link to a published investor presentation from eBuyNow and CE Brands Inc. 9to5Google notes that CE Brands and eBuyNow are in the process of merging.
Dated February 9th, 2021, the investor presentation details eBuyNow and its products, including some upcoming devices. Of particular note is the slide below, which shows a ‘Moto G’ smartwatch set for June, followed by the ‘Moto Watch’ and ‘Moto One’ in July.
The Moto G watch is clearly named after Motorola’s ‘G’ line of smartphones, which indicates the smartwatch may be a budget option. It looks similar to eBuyNow’s Moto 360 revamp, but with flat buttons instead of raised buttons, a white/silver case colour and no rotating crown.
The Moto Watch appears to be a more Apple Watch-like option with a rectangular screen and one button on the side. Finally, the Moto One smartwatch looks like a slimmer, more premium option.
All three watches likely run Google’s Wear OS.
Other slides from the presentation note that eBuyNow is one of a few “active Wear OS Licensees” and that the company is in the early stages of a partnership with Qualcomm for “premium wearables.”
9to5 notes that, although the presentation didn’t include details about the smartwatches’ specs, there are a few possibilities. For one, the premium options could run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 wearable chip. That’d line up with eBuyNow’s partnership with Qualcomm. As for the possibly budget-friendly Moto G watch, it could run the older Snapdragon Wear 3100.
Finally, the presentation includes a slide that pictures a version of eBuyNow’s Moto 360 smartwatch with a white case and a transparent rear. 9to5 notes that variant of the watch hasn’t been seen before, so it’s possible there could be a Moto 360 refresh on the way as well.
If the timeline in this investor documents plays out, we could see several new Motorola smartwatches running Wear OS this year. That’d provide a much-needed boost to the stagnant smartwatch market and, hopefully, provide some more competition.
Header image source: Motorola Canada
Source: eBuyNow/CE Brands Via: Watch Smarty, 9to5Google
