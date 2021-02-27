PREVIOUS|
News

Apple’s latest adoption numbers show 80 percent of active iPhones run iOS 14

70 percent of all active iPads run iPadOS 14

Feb 27, 2021

12:36 PM EST

0 comments

Apple rolled out updated iOS and iPadOS adoption numbers this week, showing that most iPhone and iPad owners are running iOS 14.

The tech giant measures adoption rates via the App Store. As per measurements taken on February 24th, 86 percent of iPhones introduced in the last four years run iOS 14.

If you zoom out to all iPhones, 80 percent use iOS 14, while 12 percent run iOS 13. Eight percent run an earlier version.

Those numbers are up from December 15th, 2020, the last time Apple updated adoption numbers. MacRumors notes that iOS 14 was on 72 percent of all active iPhones in December.

As for iPads, 84 percent of devices introduced in the last four years run iPadOS 14. Zooming out to all iPads, 70 percent are on iPadOS 14, while 14 percent run iPadOS 13 and 16 percent run an earlier version.

Back in December, 61 percent of all active iPads ran iPadOS 14.

Those interested can find the full details of iOS and iPadOS adoption numbers on Apple’s website.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors

Related Articles

Deals

Feb 8, 2021

3:34 PM EST

iOS users can get up to five months free of Apple Music through Shazam

Reviews

Feb 26, 2021

4:49 PM EST

Apple Fitness+ makes a compelling case for the Apple Watch

News

Nov 16, 2020

10:30 AM EST

macOS Big Sur update reportedly bricking some older MacBooks

News

Feb 14, 2021

9:28 AM EST

Google resumes updates for its iOS apps, beginning with YouTube

Comments