Google’s recent Wear OS survey hints the tech giant could soon take smartwatches more seriously

Google recently completed its acquisition of FitBit, making it one of the largest players in the smartwatch space, but is it ready to compete with the Apple Watch?
While I don’t think so, it appears that Google is still trying. According to 9to5Google, the tech giant recently sent out a survey to Wear OS users asking how satisfied they were with the platform.
Users on Reddit state that the survey asked questions related to specific features like battery life, app optimizations and more.
In theory, Google could now take its hardware design expertise and combine it with Fitbit’s fitness focus and software, potentially resulting in a viable Wear OS-powered Apple Watch competitor.
Either way, now that the Fitbit sale has finished, there’s a possibility we could see something significant from the two companies.
Fitbit’s most recently released devices include the Versa 3 and the Sense.
Source: Reddit Via:9to5Google
Comments