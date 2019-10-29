Canadian company is celebrating Halloween by resurrecting the Moto 360

It looks like the Moto 360 smartwatch is making a comeback, but oddly enough it’s not being made by Motorola.
Canadian company eBuyNow is working on a third-generation Moto 360 Wear OS-powered device. eBuyNow seems to have some sort of licensing agreement with Motorola, allowing the company to use the ‘Moto 360’ branding.
The device features a 360 x 360 pixel resolution circular design with a 1.2-inch display. Additionally, the wearable sports two physical buttons. The top button rotates, while the bottom launches your favourite app.
The smartwatch features a Snapdragon 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of memory, a 355mAh battery, and comes in three colour variants, ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Steel Grey,’ and ‘Rose Gold.’
The new Moto 360 costs $449.99 CAD and pre-orders open November 12th, with the watches shipping in December, according to The Verge.
The Moto 360 second-generation original released back in 2015.
Via: The Verge
