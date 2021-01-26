watchOS 7.3 for the Apple Watch adds new Unity Watch Faces, Time To Walk and more

watchOS 7.3, the latest version of Apple’s wearable operating system, is set to release today.
The update includes several notable features like a new Unity Watch Face collection to celebrate Black History Month, ‘Time to Walk‘ Fitness+ recordings from several notable celebrities and ECG in more regions around the world.
Along with the new Unity Watch Faces, Apple is also launching a new version of the Apple Watch Series 6 that includes a Black Unity Sport Band on February 1st.
Regarding ECG’s wider release, the feature is releasing in Japan, Mayotte, the Philipines and Thailand.
The update also includes performance improvements and fixes related to Control Center and Notification Center issues.
While watchOS 7.2 is rolling out now, the update hasn’t yet hit my Apple Watch Series 6. When the update does make its way to my device, this story will be updated.
Source: Apple
