Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

- Galaxy S8 and S8+ Android Oreo update now available to download [Read here]
- Sidewalk Labs’ Rohit Aggarwala on building Toronto’s first smart neighbourhood [Read here]
- Uber halts all self-driving car tests following fatal U.S. accident [Read here]
- Freedom Mobile’s Band 4 LTE is reportedly up-and-running in Toronto [Read here]
- Aeroplan members will soon be able to earn points through Amazon purchases [Read here]
- CRTC closes door on Wi-Fi-first MVNOs, launches new low-cost data-only plans consultation [Read here]
- 100,000 Canadians have voiced their thoughts on FairPlay Canada’s anti-piracy website blocking proposal [Read here]
- TCL Communication launches BlackBerry Smartphone Fan League [Read here]
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in April [Read here]
- Telus to increase international Easy Roam fee to $12 per day [Read here]
- BlackBerry partners with Microsoft to securely deliver productivity apps to corporate customers [Read here]
- Canadian privacy watchdog will contact Facebook about Cambridge Analytica breach [Read here]
