Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Mar 25, 2018

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Galaxy S8 and S8+ Android Oreo update now available to download [Read here]
  • Sidewalk Labs’ Rohit Aggarwala on building Toronto’s first smart neighbourhood [Read here]
  • Uber halts all self-driving car tests following fatal U.S. accident [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile’s Band 4 LTE is reportedly up-and-running in Toronto [Read here]
  • Aeroplan members will soon be able to earn points through Amazon purchases [Read here]
  • CRTC closes door on Wi-Fi-first MVNOs, launches new low-cost data-only plans consultation [Read here]
  • 100,000 Canadians have voiced their thoughts on FairPlay Canada’s anti-piracy website blocking proposal [Read here]
  • TCL Communication launches BlackBerry Smartphone Fan League [Read here]
  • Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in April [Read here]
  • Telus to increase international Easy Roam fee to $12 per day [Read here]
  • BlackBerry partners with Microsoft to securely deliver productivity apps to corporate customers [Read here]
  • Canadian privacy watchdog will contact Facebook about Cambridge Analytica breach [Read here]

Comments