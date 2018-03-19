News
Uber halts all self-driving car tests following fatal U.S. accident

Toronto is one of the cities in which Uber has been testing self-driving vehicle technology

Uber car pickup with app

Uber has announced that it has temporarily suspended its self-driving car tests in all cities following a fatal accident in the U.S.

According to CNBC, an unidentified woman was hit and killed by an Uber self-driving car while crossing a street in Tempe, Arizona at night.

The accident is believed to be the first known death of a pedestrian struck by an autonomous vehicle on public roads.

As a result, Uber told CNCB that the ride-sharing company has halted testing in San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and Toronto.

A vehicle operator was in the car at the time, although there were no passengers inside, according to Tempe police.

The same spokeswoman told CNBC that the company is “fully cooperating” with local authorities, although it’s currently unclear what the company will do with its tests going forward.

Uber began testing piloted self-driving cars in Toronto last August and later obtained a permit for further testing in Ontario.

Via: CNBC

