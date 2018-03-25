How to watch the 2018 Junos

The Juno Awards are set for this Sunday at 8:00pm ET and there are a few ways to tune in.
It’s the 47th annual Junos and Micheal Bublé is back hosting again after having to drop out last year due to his son’s cancer diagnosis.
You can watch live on CBC on TV, you can use the CBC TV app, or stream online at CBCMusic.ca. The show will also be broadcast on CBC Radio, so people can listen along if they don’t have access to a screen. In addition, for the first time, Twitter will be broadcasting the event through its platform.
There is also a bunch of Juno related events starting at 3 pm ET, leading up to the show and some live musical performances following the presentation.
The CBC has a full schedule online.
Source: CBC
