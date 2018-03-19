Aeroplan members will soon be able to earn points through Amazon purchases

Starting on April 24th, Aeroplan members will be able to earn points on most purchases through Amazon.ca.
According to Aeroplan, members who visit Amazon.ca through the Aeroplan website will be able to earn at least one Aeroplan mile for each dollar they spend. It’s unclear if there will be a way to automatically link all Amazon purchases to a specific Aeroplan account number, though that seems likely.
This new partnership with Amazon follows news that Aeroplan parent company Aimia is parting way with Air Canada. The airline revealed that it does not plan to renew its 30-plus year partnership with Aeroplan when it expires in 2020. Air Canada says it will launch its own loyalty platform in the near future.
Aeroplan also recently revealed that members will no longer be able to earn miles at Esso gas stations.
