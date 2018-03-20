TCL Communication launches BlackBerry Smartphone Fan League

TCL Communication — the Chinese company that currently owns the North American license to manufacture smartphones under the BlackBerry name — is launching a new initiative aimed at generating positive word of mouth for its recent smartphones, like the KEYone.
Dubbed the BlackBerry Smartphone Fan League, the platform is set to host weekly and monthly contests, with new BlackBerry phones on offer from time to time. In addition, TCL says fans will get the chance to test closed beta software and fill out surveys that will allow them to provide “a direct voice and input to the BlackBerry Mobile team.”
Fans earn points by completing a variety of tasks like re-sharing BlackBerry Mobile social media content and recruiting new Fan League members. Those points can then be used to gain entry into the website’s weekly and monthly contests. Essentially, the idea is to ‘growth hack’ new customers by getting dyed-in-the-wool BlackBerry fans to advertise the brand in return for swag and new phones.
“Launching the BlackBerry Smartphone Fan League is our way of better engaging with our customers, rewarding their loyalty and passion for BlackBerry smartphones but also giving them a voice that will shape the future of BlackBerry smartphones from TCL Communication,” said Alain Lejeune, global general manager for TCL Communication’s BlackBerry Mobile division, in a press statement.
Currently only BlackBerry fans in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. can join the platform, though it appears that TCL plans to open up the Fan League to BlackBerry fans across the globe.
Source: BlackBerry Smartphone Fan League
