What do you consider as truly bezel-less?

Smartphone companies like Samsung and LG have been throwing around the term bezel-less for several years now. However, it’s coming to the point where it seems like the phrase can be applied to any phone with slim side bezels.
Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone is lacking in the bezel department. Out of all the phones officially available in Canada, the device has the highest screen-to-body ratio at 85 percent. Screen-to-body ratio is a good indicator of deciding what’s truly bezel-less as it takes into account the size of the phone and its display.
However, with its bottom chin, I personally refuse to call the Essential Phone bezel-less.
Meanwhile, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 series has its impressive Infinity Display that curves the sides of the display. The Infinity Display gives Galaxy S series devices the appearance of having no side bezels. Samsung says the S9 has a near bezel-less display, which is sort of accurate. The Galaxy S9+ has an 84.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, as it features slim top and bottom bezels.
The only smartphone that I personally believe is truly bezel-less is the Vivo FullView Apex. The device has virtually no bottom, top or side bezels and has a 98 percent screen-to-body ratio more than any phone ever.
However, what do you think? Would you call the Essential Phone or the Galaxy S9+ bezel-less? Or are you more like me and believe that only the FullView Apex deserves that title?
Let us know in the comments below.
