Here’s what to expect for Google I/O 2024: Android 15, AI and more

We might not see any new hardware at I/O this year

Dean Daley
May 9, 20248:00 AM EDT 0 comments

Google is holding its annual I/O developer conference on May 14th at 1pm ET/ 10am PT, and it is rumoured that the company will show off what’s coming to its line of smartphones, apps, AI, and more.

Android 15

Android 15’s first public beta and second developer preview are already out, so we already know some of the features coming along. There’s an updated Privacy Sandbox and partial screen sharing, allowing users to record or share certain app windows and letting users share only specific windows instead of their whole screen.

Further, there’s improved satellite connectivity and more in-app camera controls. We’ll also likely see more updated Google apps and implement Material UI.

Google will likely have Android 15 announcements for I/O. And we’ll likely see the Android 15 Public Beta 2 launch.

So much AI

The highlight of Google I/O might be artificial intelligence (AI), with Google likely ready to talk about Gemini AI, which might be ready to replace Google Assistant.

Previous rumours also mentioned that Google works on a smart assistant for the Pixel 9 series. This AI will be based on Gemini AI and will be called Pixie.

We’ll probably also see AI features for Google’s G Suite, Google Search, Chrome, Maps, Photos, and almost all of Google’s apps.

And that’s it?

Reportedly, there are no plans to launch the Google Fold 2 until later this year alongside the Pixel 9 series. Further, Google has already launched the Pixel 8a and the Pixel Tablet without its dock. This means we probably won’t see any hardware this year at I/O unless Google surprise launches some Nest Audio products.

While we may not see any hardware launches, Google often teases future devices at I/O, so we may get an official first look at the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold 2 and more.

MobileSyrup will be on the ground at I/O 2024, bringing you all the news directly from this year’s event.

Image credit: Shutterstock

