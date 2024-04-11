Android 15 Beta 1 is now available for Pixel 6 and newer

Android 15’s first public beta is now available to download. This public beta is only available if you have a Pixel 5a or newer — the headline says Pixel 6 simply because the Pixel 5a never launched in Canada.

This launch comes after two developer previews, meaning we know what to expect from Google’s next OS update.

The blog post mentions updates such as apps scaling edge-to-edge by default and drawing behind translucent system bars on the top and bottom of the screen instead of going around them.

There’s also support for app archiving, meaning you can archive an app that isn’t in use, so it takes less storage space. Instead of re-downloading, you can now restore it to bring it back.

There’s also support for Braille devices over wired and wireless connections to help those with vision challenges. Further, the contact information on your handset is now behind a layer of end-to-end encryption.

We’ll definitely learn more about Android 15 and upcoming features at this year’s Google I/O set for May 14th.

You can enroll in the beta here.

Source: 9to5Google, Google