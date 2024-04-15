Google may call Pixel Fold 2 the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

A new leak suggests there’s a fourth Pixel 9 series smartphone — that’s right, two more than in previous years.

According to Android Authority, Google will adjust its naming scheme for its 2024 Pixel handsets:

Pixel 9 — codename “tokay”

Pixel 9 Pro — codename “caiman”

Pixel 9 Pro XL — codename “komodo”

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — codename “comet”

This leak suggests Google will rename the Pixel Fold series and instead add it to the Pixel 9 series, calling the handset the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This suggests the Pixel Fold 2 will instead be the 9 Pro Fold. However, AA says this isn’t the final name for the device.

Adding the Pixel 9 branding to the foldable makes sense.

Rumour indicates that the Pixel 9 Fold Pro smartphone will reportedly feature a Tensor G4 chip, matching the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 XL. Last year, the Pixel Fold came out with the Tensor G2 chip, which matched the Pixel 7 series, making it outdated compared to the Pixel 8 series, which came out less than half a year later.

Further, rumours suggest that Google’s Pixel Fold successor will launch alongside the Pixel 9 series with the same Tensor G4 chip, so it makes sense to see Google giving this foldable the same branding.

We’re expecting to see the second Pixel Fold handset launch alongside the Pixel 9 series in October; however, we may learn more about Google’s Pixel 9 series at Google I/O in May.

Source: Android Authority