Here’s how much the Pixel 8a and Pixel Tablet cost in Canada

Google unveiled the Pixel 8a on May 7th ahead of the company’s I/O 2024 developer conference. Alongside the Pixel 8a, Google refreshed the Pixel Tablet price by launching a version that ships without the stand.

Here’s how much Google’s Pixel devices cost in Canada:

Pixel 8a

The Pixel 8a is available for pre-order now and goes on sale starting May 14th. The phone comes in two storage sizes (128GB and 256GB) and four colours (‘Aloe,’ ‘Bay,’ ‘Obsidian’ and ‘Porcelain’). Unfortunately, the 256GB model only comes in Obsidian.

As of publication, Google still offered the Pixel 7a on its website, but only the ‘Charcoal’ colour was in stock. Moreover, the Pixel 7a was still listed at $599, the same price it had at launch. It remains unclear whether Google plans to continue selling the Pixel 7a or if it will get a price cut of some kind.

Notably, the Pixel 8 costs $949 and the Pixel 8 Pro costs $1,349.

Pixel Tablet

Google’s Pixel Tablet sort of got a price cut, but only if you don’t want the charging speaker dock (which, arguably, is the whole point of the Pixel Tablet). The Pixel Tablet is still available in ‘Hazel’ or ‘Porcelain’ colours and either 128GB or 256GB storage options.