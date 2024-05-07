Get a $140 Google Store credit if you buy the Pixel 8a before May 19

When you order the Pixel 8a before May 19th, you’ll get a $140 Google Store credit.

Google’s recently announced Pixel 8a got a price hike in Canada. Last year’s Pixel 7a launched in Canada at $599, so we’re looking at an $80 increase. However, a $140 Google Store credit is a bonus.

The Pixel 8a is available for pre-order now and goes on sale starting May 14th. The phone comes in two storage sizes (128GB and 256GB) and four colours (‘Aloe,’ ‘Bay,’ ‘Obsidian’ and ‘Porcelain’). Unfortunately, the 256GB model only comes in Obsidian.

You can also trade in a device to get up to $679 back, depending on the device you trade-in.

Google thinks it’s being smart, giving buyers $140 credit when it knows that’s the exact cost of the Pixel Buds A — we see you, Google.