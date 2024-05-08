The Source ending Bell Advantages discount program on June 5

The Source will end its Bell Advantages program next month.

Bell Advantages, for those unfamiliar with the program, offered special deals and discounts to certain Bell customers. The program had some other perks, like dedicated support.

A notice on The Source’s website included details about the change, which was also picked up by Red Flag Deals (RFD). According to the notice on The Source’s website, Bell Advantage will end on June 5th, 2024. The Source said that after June 5th, Bell Advantages customers will still have their online account and can keep shopping, but will no longer see special discounts.

With the program going away, any Bell Advantages customers out there will want to make use of the program before it’s gone for good.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the electronics retailer. In January, Bell signed a deal with Best Buy Canada that would see some The Source locations rebranded to ‘Best Buy Express,’ while the rest of the retail locations closed. In February, we learned that Bell would shutter operations at The Source’s head office in Barrie, Ontario and lay off roughly 1,000 employees.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Source Via: RFD