Motorola announces Moto G Stylus 2024 coming May 30 in Canada

Motorola has announced the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024.

The handset will be available on Motorola Canada’s website on May 30th and at select carriers and national retailers soon after. The company is pricing the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 at $499.

The Moto G Stylus sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM, expandable up to 16GB of RAM. Storage-wise, the handset features 128GB/256GB of expandable storage.

It also features a 6.7-inch display, a 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution with pOLED display technology and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery, IP52 water repellent, a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Further, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 3.5mm headset jack.

The Moto G Stylus is available in ‘Caramel Latte’ and ‘Scarlet Wave’ colours.

Earlier this year, Motorola launched the G and G Power 2024 handsets and the Moto Buds+.