Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [August 16-22]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
Annette [Amazon Original]
A stand-up comedian and his opera singer wife deal with the birth of their first child.
Annette was co-written and directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors) and stars Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Marion Cotillard (La Vie en Rose) and Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 20th, 2021
Genre: Romantic drama, musical
Runtime: 2 hours, 19 minutes
Nine Perfect Strangers [Prime Video Canada exclusive content]
Nine strangers head to a health and wellness resort for a 10-day retreat, only to discover many secrets about each other and their host.
Based on Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel of the same name, Nine Perfect Strangers was created by David E. Kelley (Doogie Howser, M.D.) and features an ensemble cast that includes Nicole Kidman (The Hours), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Richmond, B.C.’s Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) and Regina Hall (Black Monday).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 20th, 2021 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)
An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79 CAD/year.
Apple TV+
Truth Be Told (Season 2) [Apple Original]
True crime podcaster Poppy Parnell tackles a new case involving her friend, the media mogul Micah Keith, putting their lifelong friendship to the test.
Based on Kathleen Barber’s 2017 novel Are You Sleeping, Truth Be Told was created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife) and stars Octavia Spencer (The Help), Kate Hudson (Almost Famous) and Mekhi Phifer (ER).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: August 20th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.
Crave
Godzilla vs. Kong
After the events of 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla and King Kong finally come together for an earthshattering battle.
Godzilla vs. Kong was directed by Adam Wingard (The Guest) and features an ensemble cast that includes Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta).
Original release date: March 25, 2021 (PVOD and applicable theatres)
Crave release date: August 20th, 2021
Genre: Monster
Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes
In The Same Breath
Nanfu Wang (One Child Nation) explores how China and the U.S. dealt with the novel coronavirus in the early days from the perspectives of both those on the ground and the authorities who tried to shape the public narrative through misinformation.
Crave release date: August 18th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes
NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2
To coincide with the impending 20th anniversary of 9/11, Spike Lee (Do The Right Thing) pays tribute to the New Yorkers on the ground and first responders of the terrorist attack. The film also recounts major moments in New York’s history in the years since, including Brooklyn’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests in the city.
Crave release date: August 22nd, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Four episodes (individual length TBA)
Work in Progress (Season 2)
Chicago improv star Abby McEnany returns as a fictionalized of herself who tries to deal with her breakup amid the outbreak of COVID-19 and a family emergency.
Work in Progress was created by McEnany and fellow Chicago improv comedian Tim Mason.
Crave release date: August 22nd, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: Comedy, LGBTQ+
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
Disney+
Diary of a Future President (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]
Cuban-American middle schooler Elena Cañero-Reed continues to work towards her dream of becoming the president of the United States.
The series was created by Illana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and stars Tess Romero (Blindspot) and Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin).
Disney+ Canada release date: August 18th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: Ten episodes (around 30 minutes each)
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.
This week in Disney+ news: While Marvel’s What If? premiered back on August 11th, this week’s new episode is particularly notable for featuring the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Star-Lord. It should be noted that Boseman will be also heard in three other episodes of the series.
Additionally, Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to Disney+ Canada in September.
Netflix
The Chair [Netflix Original]
Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim faces unique challenges as she becomes the first woman of colour chair at a major university.
The Chair was created by Amanda Peet (Brockmire) and stars Ottawa’s own Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men), Jay Duplass (Transparent) and Bob Balaban (Gosford Park).
Netflix Canada release date: August 20th, 2021
Genre: Romantic comedy
Runtime: Six episodes (30 minutes each)
The Loud House Movie [Netflix Original]
Lincoln Loud heads to Scotland with his parents and 10 sisters to learn about his family’s royal lineage.
Based on the Nickelodeon series The Loud House, the film was directed by Dave Needham (The Lego Batman Movie) and features the voices of Asher Bishop (The Angry Birds Movie), David Tennant (Doctor Who) and Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who).
Netflix Canada release date: August 20th, 2021
Genre: Family, musical-comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 27 minutes
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes [Netflix Original]
Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen recounts his life and horrific crimes via audiotapes recorded from his jail cell.
Netflix Canada release date: August 18th, 2021
Genre: True crime documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 25 minutes
Sweet Girl [Netflix Original]
A man seeks revenge against a pharmaceutical company that could have saved his ailing wife while protecting his daughter.
Sweet Girl was directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza (Braven) and stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven).
Netflix Canada release date: August 20th, 2021
Genre: Action-thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
The Green Knight
Based on Arthurian legend, A24’s latest critical darling follows Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew, as he goes on a journey to confront the fearsome Green Knight.
The Green Knight was written and directed by David Lowery (A Ghost Story) and stars Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire), Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl), Joel Edgerton (Loving) and Sarita Choudhury (Mississipi Masala).
Original theatrical release date: July 30th, 2021
PVOD release date: August 19th, 2021
Genre: Fantasy drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes
Snake Eyes
Snake Eyes tells the origin story of the eponymous iconic G.I. Joe character as he faces off against the terrorist group Cobra.
The film was directed by Robert Schwentke (The Divergent series) and stars Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Andrew Koji (Warrior), Úrsula Corberó (La Casa de Papel) and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not).
Original theatrical release date: July 23rd, 2021
PVOD release date: August 17th, 2021
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute
Stand Up To Cancer
We’re joining #StandUpToCancerCanada (@SU2C_Canada) on August 21st at 8/7c for a special televised fundraising event to support their lifesaving cancer research. Even during a global pandemic, cancer doesn’t stop. Learn more at https://t.co/rIYUoDYRbU. pic.twitter.com/vJSxiCFKrt
— CTV (@CTV) July 28, 2021
While not a streaming platform, this is a good cause that’s worth highlighting. Hosted by Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Sofia Vergara (Modern Family), Ken Jeong (Community) and wife, Tran Ho, this seventh biennial cancer fundraising special will air live on Saturday, August 21st at 5pm PT/8pm ET.
The special will also have a section dedicated to Chadwick Boseman following his death from colon cancer last August.
You can tune in via a variety of platforms, including, most notably, CTV on TV, the web, Android, iOS and more.
More information, including links to donate to Stand Up To Cancer Canada, can be found here.
What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments!
