Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in September 2021

Highlights include the anime series Star Wars: Visions and Taika Waititi's Indigenous comedy series Reservation Dogs

Aug 19, 2021

12:06 PM EDT

Star Wars: Visions

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are hitting Disney+ in September.

Some of the highlights include Star Wars: Visions (produced by several veteran Japanese anime studios), Taika Waititi’s Reservation Dogs (co-starring several Canadian Indigenous actors, including Kahnawake, Quebec’s own Devery Jacobs and Toronto’s D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) and the Doogie Howser reboot Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.

September 1st

  • Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal
  • Genius (Season 3)
  • The Hustler (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]
  • Marvel Studios’ Legends (new episode focused on “The Ten Rings” ahead of September 3rd’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) [Disney+ Original]
  • Reservation Dogs (Series Premiere) [Disney+ Star Original]
  • The Simpsons (Seasons 31-32) [Disney+ Star]

September 3rd

  • Ad Astra [Disney+ Star]
  • The D’Amelio Show [Disney+ Star Original]
  • Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles [Disney+ Original]
  • Lucy in the Sky [Disney+ Star]
  • Luna [Disney+ Star]

September 8th

  • Criminal Minds (Season 12) [Disney+ Star]
  • Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (Season 1)
  • Disney’s Pepper Ann (Seasons 1-3)
  • Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
  • George W Bush: The 9-11 Interview
  • The Golden Girls (Seasons 1-7) [Disney+ Star]
  • The Great North (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]
  • My 9-11
  • 9-11: Control the Skies
  • 9-11: The Plane That Hit The Pentagon

September 10th

  • Bride Wars [Disney+ Star]
  • Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home
  • Dug Days (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
  • Making Twenty Something
  • Women of 9-11 [Disney+ Star]

September 15th

  • Alaska’s Deadliest
  • Cake [Disney+ Star]
  • Disney Bunk’d (Season 5)
  • Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Season 2)

September 17th

  • Disney’s Broadway Hits at London’s Royal Albert Hall
  • Making Nona
  • Nona (2021)

September 22nd

  • Disney Ducktales (Season 3)
  • Star Wars: Visions (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]

September 24th

  • A Spark Story

September 29th

  • Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Season 1)
  • Motherland: Fort Salem (Season 2) [Disney+ Star]
  • Next [Disney+ Star]
  • Star Wars: A Galaxy of Sounds

It’s important to note that Star content is typically more adult-oriented fare from Hulu and other Disney-owned brands. If you’re looking to keep Disney+ family-friendly for your kids, you can read more on parental controls here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Find out what came to Disney+ Canada in August here.

Image credit: Lucasfilm

