Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in September 2021

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are hitting Disney+ in September.
Some of the highlights include Star Wars: Visions (produced by several veteran Japanese anime studios), Taika Waititi’s Reservation Dogs (co-starring several Canadian Indigenous actors, including Kahnawake, Quebec’s own Devery Jacobs and Toronto’s D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) and the Doogie Howser reboot Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.
September 1st
- Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal
- Genius (Season 3)
- The Hustler (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]
- Marvel Studios’ Legends (new episode focused on “The Ten Rings” ahead of September 3rd’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) [Disney+ Original]
- Reservation Dogs (Series Premiere) [Disney+ Star Original]
- The Simpsons (Seasons 31-32) [Disney+ Star]
September 3rd
- Ad Astra [Disney+ Star]
- The D’Amelio Show [Disney+ Star Original]
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles [Disney+ Original]
- Lucy in the Sky [Disney+ Star]
- Luna [Disney+ Star]
September 8th
- Criminal Minds (Season 12) [Disney+ Star]
- Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (Season 1)
- Disney’s Pepper Ann (Seasons 1-3)
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- George W Bush: The 9-11 Interview
- The Golden Girls (Seasons 1-7) [Disney+ Star]
- The Great North (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]
- My 9-11
- 9-11: Control the Skies
- 9-11: The Plane That Hit The Pentagon
September 10th
- Bride Wars [Disney+ Star]
- Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home
- Dug Days (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- Making Twenty Something
- Women of 9-11 [Disney+ Star]
September 15th
- Alaska’s Deadliest
- Cake [Disney+ Star]
- Disney Bunk’d (Season 5)
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Season 2)
September 17th
- Disney’s Broadway Hits at London’s Royal Albert Hall
- Making Nona
- Nona (2021)
September 22nd
- Disney Ducktales (Season 3)
- Star Wars: Visions (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
September 24th
- A Spark Story
September 29th
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Season 1)
- Motherland: Fort Salem (Season 2) [Disney+ Star]
- Next [Disney+ Star]
- Star Wars: A Galaxy of Sounds
It’s important to note that Star content is typically more adult-oriented fare from Hulu and other Disney-owned brands. If you’re looking to keep Disney+ family-friendly for your kids, you can read more on parental controls here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.
