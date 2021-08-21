You can play Super Mario 64 in a web browser on your phone

Super Mario 64 is now playable in a web browser on most computers and smartphones.
First spotted by Nintendo Life, a neat little Github project dubbed ‘Super Mario 64 decomp project’ now hosts the game on a website. You can navigate to it and play the popular, old Nintendo 64 title in the browser on your Android phone, iOS device or computer. In fact, it even works in the Edge browser on Xbox, albeit with some performance issues.
Xbox browser aside, the game plays surprisingly well, although it does have the odd hiccup. It’s also worth noting that you’ll need a controller to play it on your phone or tablet, but there are keyboard and mouse controls for those using a laptop or desktop. When you first navigate to the site, it lists the controls at the top of the page.
It appears the full game is available through the site, which isn’t a huge surprise given that the original game was only about 8MB in size. You can also save your game and continue playing later — presumably, you’ll lose your progress if you clear your browser cache.
Given how protective Nintendo is of its IP, my guess is this little project won’t last for long. If you want to try it out, you can head to this website to play the game.
Of course, there are plenty of other ways to play Super Mario 64, including a 2020 re-release on Nintendo Switch.
Source: Nintendo Life, 9to5Mac
Comments