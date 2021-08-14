Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [August 9-15]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
Modern Love (Season 2) [Amazon Original]
Amazon’s romantic comedy anthology series features a brand-new cast that includes Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Minnie Driver (About a Boy), Winnipeg’s Anna Paquin (True Blood) and Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody).
The series was created by John Carney (Sing Street) and is based on The New York Times‘ Modern Love column.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 13th, 2021
Genre: Romantic comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (24 to 35 minutes each)
Stream Modern Love here.
Stargirl (Season 2) [Exclusive content]
Courtney struggles to balance school with her crimefighting as Stargirl, while new and old villains — as well as the Green Lantern’s daughter — enter the fray.
Stargirl was created by DC Comics writer Geoff Johns (the character’s co-creator) and stars Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs), Yvette Monreal (Rambo: Last Blood), Anjelika Washington (Tall Girl) and Luke Wilson (Enlightened).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 9th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Monday)
Genre: Superhero drama
Runtime: 13 episodes (40 to 53 minutes each)
Stream Stargirl here.
An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79 CAD/year.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
This week in Amazon Prime Video Canada news: Amazon has revealed the first teaser and premiere date for its original Toronto Maple Leafs docuseries.
Apple TV+
Coda [Apple Original]
After discovering a passion for singing, Ruby, a CODA (child of deaf adults), must choose between her family obligations and her dreams.
Coda was written and directed by Sian Heder (Tallulah) and stars Emilia Jones (Locke & Key), Marlee Matlin (Children of a Lesser God) and Troy Kotsur (The Mandalorian). It’s worth noting that Matlin and Kotsur are actually deaf actors.
Apple TV+ Canada release date: August 13th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes
Stream Coda here.
This week in Apple TV+ news: Tom Hanks’ second Apple TV+ film, the post-apocalyptic drama Finch, is coming in November.
Crave
Heels
Two brothers and rivals compete for their late father’s wrestling promotion and national attention.
Heels was created by Michael Waldron (Loki) and stars Toronto’s own Stephen Amell (Arrow), Vancouver’s Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Alison Luff (Wicked) and Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright).
Crave release date: August 15th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)
Stream Heels here.
Like a House on Fire
Two years after running away due to post-partum depression, Dara returns home to try to piece her life back together with her family.
Like a House on Fire was written and directed by Montreal’s Jesse Noah Klein (We’re Still Together) and stars American-born Canadian Sarah Sutherland (Veep), Flin Flon, Manitoba’s Jared Abrahamson (Hello Destroyer) and British-French Canadian Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Wynonna Earp).
It’s worth noting that the film was shot in North Bay, Ontario.
Original release date: March 26th, 2021
Crave release date: August 11th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)
Stream Like a House on Fire here.
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 2)
The support crew of the USS Cerritos deals with the revelation that Mariner and Freeman are related.
Lower Decks was created by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) and features the voices of Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Noël Wells (Master of None) and Eugene Cordero (The Good Place).
Crave release date: August 12, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday)
Genre: Animated sci-fi comedy
Runtime: Ten episodes (around 25 minutes each)
Stream Star Trek: Lower Decks here.
This week in Crave news: Further exemplifying the weird state of licensing agreements in Canada, Fox’s Oscar-winning Nomadland — which was released here as a Disney+ Star Original in April — is now streaming on Crave.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
Disney+
What If…? [Disney+ Original]
Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series takes a look at how events could have played out differently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including if Peggy Carter became Captain America instead of Steve Rogers or T’Challa had been abducted by the Ravagers instead of Peter Quill.
What If? was created by A.C. Bradley (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia) and features most of the MCU actors reprising their respective roles, including Hayley Atwell (Peggy), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange/Dr. Strange), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man) and, most notably, the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa. Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) also voices The Watcher, who narrates the series.
It’s worth noting that Quebec City-based animation studio Squeeze worked on several episodes of What If…?, while several Canadian actors reprise their MCU roles — Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta’s Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne/The Wasp), Port Perry, Ontario’s Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), London, Ontario’s Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Vancouver’s Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill).
Disney+ Canada release date: August 11th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)
Genre: Animated superhero
Runtime: Nine episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Stream What If…? here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.
The full list of movies and shows that hit Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.
This week in Disney+ news: Disney has reiterated that Fox’s Free Guy and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will both stick to 45-day theatrical runs before coming to Disney+. Notably, Free Guy is led by Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds while Shang-Chi stars Mississauga, Ontario’s Simu Liu.
Netflix
Beckett [Netflix Original]
While vacationing in Greece, an American tourist gets caught in an accident and winds up the target of a manhunt, forcing him to race to the U.S. embassy to clear his name.
Beckett was directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino (Antonia) and stars John David Washington (Tenet), Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl), Boyd Holbrook (Logan) and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread).
Netflix Canada release date: August 13th, 2021
Genre: Thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes
Stream Beckett here.
The Kissing Booth 3 [Netflix Original]
With one last summer before college, Elle tries to figure out what comes next with Noah and Lee.
The Kissing Booth 3 was co-written and directed by Vince Marcello (The Kissing Booth) and stars Joey King (The Act), Joel Courtney (Super 8) and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria).
Netflix Canada release date: August 11th, 2021
Genre: Teen romantic comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes
Stream The Kissing Booth 3 here.
Untold [Netflix Original]
Chapman Way and Maclain Way, the creators of Wild Wild Country, return with this new docuseries about the “greatest stories” in sports, including an infamous 2004 NBA incident between players and fans.
Netflix Canada release date: August 10th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Monday)
Genre: Sports documentary
Runtime: Five episodes (around one hour each)
Stream Untold here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
YouTube
CBC has released its one-hour special on the impact of Canadian icon Terry Fox for free on YouTube.
Special guests include the Fox family, Mississauga, Ontario-born singer-songwriter Alessia Cara (“Scars to Your Beautiful”), St. John’s-born comedian Rick Mercer and Toronto-born actress Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek).
Note: Power of One originally aired on August 9th on CBC to raise money on that day for the Terry Fox Foundation. However, you can still donate at any time through the cancer-focused charity’s website.
What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.
For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.
Image credit: Starz
Comments