Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in August 2021

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Prime Video streaming service in Canada in August.
Highlights include the musical film Annette (starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard), the drama series Nine Perfect Strangers (starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Richmond, B.C.-raised Manny Jacinto) and the second season of the rom-com anthology series Modern Love (this time featuring Kit Harington, Minnie Driver and Winnipeg’s Anna Paquin).
See below for the full list:
Heels (Season 1) – August 15 on STARZ
Chesapeake Shores (Season 5) – August 16 on Super Channel
Time (Limited Series) – August 17 on BritBox
Jakob’s Wife – August 19 on Shudder
Archer (Season 12) – August 26 on STACKTV
August 1st
- Gully
- Neighbors
August 3rd
- Fear The Walking Dead (Season 6)
August 5th
- Baroness Von Sketch Show (Seasons 1 to 5)
August 6th
- S.O.Z: Soldiers or Zombies Season 1 [Amazon Original]
- Val [Amazon Original]
August 7th
- Dreams Come True
August 11th
- Stargirl (Season 2) [Prime Video Canada exclusive content]
August 12th
- The Marksman
August 13th
- Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone
- Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance
- Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo
- Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time
- Modern Love (Season 2) [Amazon Original]
August 15th
- Heels (Season 1) [requires a $5.99/month Starz membership]
August 16th
- Chesapeake Shores (Season 5) [requires a $9.99/month Super Channel membership]
August 17th
- Time [requires an $8.99/month BritBox membership]
August 19th
- Jakob’s Wife [requires a $5.99/month Shudder membership]
- Our Friend
August 20th
- Annette [Amazon Original]
- Nine Perfect Strangers (Season 1) [Prime Video Canada exclusive content]
August 26th
- Archer (Season 12) [requires a $12.99/month StackTV membership]
August 27th
- The Courier
- Pete The Cat Back To School Operetta (Season 1) [Amazon Original]
- Wild And Free: Florianópolis (Season 2) [Amazon Original]
August 31st
- The Missing (Season 2)
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.
Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.
A full roundup of what came to Amazon Prime Video Canada in July can be found here.
