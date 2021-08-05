Nintendo’s Switch has now sold 89 million units

While the Switch’s sales are down year-over-year, Nintendo’s still extremely popular console has hit 89 million units sold.
The Japanese gaming giant’s revenue decreased 9.9 percent to 322.6 billion yen (about $3.6 billion CAD) and operating profit hit 119.6 billion yen ($1.3 billion CAD), a 17.3 percent year-over-year decline, according to the company’s latest earnings report. The downturn is to be somewhat expected, given last year’s surge arrived amid the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Switch sales were down 21.7 percent to 4.45 million units, and software sales declined 10.2 percent to 45.29 million year-over-year. Though there have been significant Switch game releases this past quarter, titles like New Pokémon Snap (2.07 million) and Mario Golf: Super Rush (1.34 million) didn’t attract the same audience as New Horizons. That said, Animal Crossing: New Horizons still managed to sell an additional 1.26 million copies, bringing its total worldwide sales to 33.89 million.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which released only a few weeks ago, isn’t included in the tech giant’s current earnings report.
Looking to the future, Nintendo’s upcoming Switch OLED model is looming on the horizon, along with titles like Mario Party Superstars, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Metroid Dread.
Source: Nintendo
