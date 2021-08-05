PREVIOUS
Deals

Some users are getting 30GB for $60 per month with Fido

One user said they got the offer after hitting 90 percent of their data cap

Aug 5, 2021

11:44 AM EDT

0 comments

Customers in Ontario are getting sick deals from Fido offering 30GB of data.

Two Fido clients have hit RedFlagDeals showing off a promotion they’ve received. User ‘AlexanderS239657′ showed a screenshot of a deal they got, offering 30GB of data for $66.60 per month. The deal reportedly appeared after they hit 90 percent of their monthly data cap.

Whereas another user received a deal for 30GB of data for $60.

So if you’re with Fido, I’d definitely take a look at your Fido account.

Koodo is also offering some users 30GB of data for $70, but this Fido deal is definitely preferable.

Source: RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

News

Jul 30, 2021

3:50 PM EDT

Government wireless pricing update shows decreasing costs, inconsistent availability

Deals

Jul 30, 2021

4:10 PM EDT

iPhone 11 on sale at Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus for $25/month

News

Jul 27, 2021

3:02 PM EDT

Fido joins Rogers, increases connection fee to $50

Comments