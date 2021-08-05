Some users are getting 30GB for $60 per month with Fido

Customers in Ontario are getting sick deals from Fido offering 30GB of data.
Two Fido clients have hit RedFlagDeals showing off a promotion they’ve received. User ‘AlexanderS239657′ showed a screenshot of a deal they got, offering 30GB of data for $66.60 per month. The deal reportedly appeared after they hit 90 percent of their monthly data cap.
Whereas another user received a deal for 30GB of data for $60.
So if you’re with Fido, I’d definitely take a look at your Fido account.
Koodo is also offering some users 30GB of data for $70, but this Fido deal is definitely preferable.
Source: RedFlagDeals
Comments