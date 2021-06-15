Nintendo announces nostalgia-filled Mario Party Superstars

During Nintendo’s E3 Direct, the Japanese gaming giant revealed Mario Party Superstars, a new entry in the long-running party series that features mini-games across the entire franchise.
Little is known about the game so far beyond the fact that there are over 100 mini games spanning every Mario Party title and that classic Nintendo 64 boards are coming back. Further, all game modes will work with online play.
Nintendo recently updated the far from critically-acclaimed Super Mario Party with online play, likely to appease gamers until Superstars launches later this year.
Mario Party Superstars launches on October 29th for the Switch.
