PREVIOUS|
News

2D ‘Metroid Dread’ revealed for Nintendo Switch, coming in October

It's not Metroid Prime 4, but it's still a new Metroid game

Jun 15, 2021

12:22 PM EDT

0 comments

Metroid Dread

Nintendo has unveiled Metroid Dread, a new 2D Metroid game coming to Switch on October 8th, 2021.

As Nintendo noted during its E3 2021 Direct stream, it’s the first brand-new 2D Metroid game in nearly 20 years. The most recent Metroid release was 2017’s Samus Returns, a remake of Metroid II for the 3DS.

Nintendo says the game lets you continue Samus’ story after Metroid Fusion, “exploring a strange new planet alone and hunted by the ominous E.M.M.I.”

Notably, Dread was in development many years ago for the DS, but had been considered abandoned until now.

This will undoubtedly tide fans over for Metroid Prime 4, which has been in development for years after a significant reworking.

Image credit: Nintendo 

Related Articles

News

Jun 15, 2021

12:52 PM EDT

Nintendo reveals Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp remaster during E3 Direct

News

Jun 15, 2021

12:52 PM EDT

Nintendo releases new Legend of Zelda Game And Watch system

News

Jun 15, 2021

12:49 PM EDT

Nintendo shows off new footage of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

News

Jun 15, 2021

12:27 PM EDT

WarioWare: Get it Together launches on the Nintendo Switch on September 10th

Comments