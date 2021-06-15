2D ‘Metroid Dread’ revealed for Nintendo Switch, coming in October

Nintendo has unveiled Metroid Dread, a new 2D Metroid game coming to Switch on October 8th, 2021.
As Nintendo noted during its E3 2021 Direct stream, it’s the first brand-new 2D Metroid game in nearly 20 years. The most recent Metroid release was 2017’s Samus Returns, a remake of Metroid II for the 3DS.
Suit up as Samus Aran in the first new entry of the 2D #Metroid saga in more than 19 years, #MetroidDread, launching 10/8.
Continue Samus’ story after Metroid Fusion, exploring a strange new planet alone and hunted by the ominous E.M.M.I.
Pre-order: https://t.co/p0Dsf1YiKY pic.twitter.com/gQ40VZbrZT
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021
Nintendo says the game lets you continue Samus’ story after Metroid Fusion, “exploring a strange new planet alone and hunted by the ominous E.M.M.I.”
Notably, Dread was in development many years ago for the DS, but had been considered abandoned until now.
This will undoubtedly tide fans over for Metroid Prime 4, which has been in development for years after a significant reworking.
Image credit: Nintendo
Comments