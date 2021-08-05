Sportsnet to revamp SN Now streaming service, improve stream quality

Rogers has announced plans to revamp its Sportsnet Now (SN Now) sports streaming platform to offer higher-quality streams and more.
Sportsnet partnered with Deltatre and Firstlight Media, which are two over-the-top (OTT) technology providers, to help reimagine and relaunch SN Now. With their help, Sportsnet will redesign SN Now with a suite of integrated, next-gen OTT features and a refreshed user interface. It’s unclear if 4K content is set to be included in the upcoming redesign.
Additionally, the new SN Now will run on the Firstlight Media platform and Microsoft Azure will power the service. Sportsnet says it plans to phase-in enhancements like improved stream quality and reliability, personalized content offerings, advanced stats overlays and more.
Specifically, Firstlight’s platform offers a “sophisticated, cloud-native technology stack that powers an end-to-end platform.” In other words, the platform can help improve performance, flexibility, agility and scale. Deltatre, on the other hand, is a leading sports and entertainment technology provider. It specializes in “fan-first video and digital experiences” and can aid with integrating live and on-demand video content across large-scale OTT systems.
“Sportsnet was the first mainstream sports brand in North America to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service, offering our premium content and the most innovative distribution right from the start. Our new partnerships with Deltatre and Firstlight Media will help make Canada’s best sports streaming product even better,” said Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley.
Sportsnet plans to unveil the first phase of the all-new SN Now service in the fall.
