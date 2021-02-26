PokÃ©mon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch in late 2021

During The PokÃ©mon Company’s recent presentation, PokÃ©monÂ Diamond and Pearl remakes called Pokemon Brilliant DiamondÂ and Shining Pearl were revealed.
The remakes go back to the original Diamond and Pearl games that featured fourth-generation PokÃ©mon. This duo of PokÃ©mon titles was initially launched on the Nintendo DS back in 2007 (in North America, 2006 in Japan)
ILCA inc and Game Freak’s Switch remake features cutesy, disproportionate, chibi-like stylized visuals, unlike more recent series entries.
Like the original games, you start with either Chimchar, Turtwig or Piplup, then catch and battle other Pocket Monsters and trainers throughout the Sinnoh region. You’ll need to defeat all eight gym leaders and beat the PokÃ©mon League to become the Champion.
Pokemon Brilliant DiamondÂ and Shining Pearl are launching in late 2021 for the Nintendo Switch. During the stream The PokÃ©mon Company also revealed PokÃ©mon Legends Arceus, a new open-world take on the series that seems to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
